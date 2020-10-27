1/1
SHIRLEY HELMAN
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Helman  
December 18, 1924- October 23, 2020 Shirley Helman grew up in Washington DC, the youngest of a generation of first generation Americans in a tightly knit family of immigrants. Shirley embodied kindness in action; she took genuine, joyful interest in everyone she met, assuming the best of people, and in return a whole century of family members, friends, acquaintances, and strangers, felt worthy and special in her presence.Shirley met her husband, Phillip Helman (predeceased, 2006) at age 15. Children of the Great Depression, they married December 25, 1944, while Phil served in WWII, and remained happily married for 62 years, cherishing their family. She was the office manager at Sears Contract Sales until her retirement at age 69, then earned a certificate in child development at Montgomery College at age 70, so she could teach daycare. A lucky group of kids called her "Miss Shoy-ley." She was everyone's best friend, adopted mom and grandma. Her smile lit the world.Shirley is survived by her three children, Meryl Kanegis (Gary), Sharon Helman (Michael, the angel who took care of her in her last years of life), and Jack Helman (Patty); grandchildren, Ben Helman, Sarah Helman, Brandi Kaufman, and Samara Kanegis; great granddaughter, Phoebe; and innumerable extended family who loved her dearly. A small private service was held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
7035604400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved