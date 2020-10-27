Shirley Helman
December 18, 1924- October 23, 2020 Shirley Helman grew up in Washington DC, the youngest of a generation of first generation Americans in a tightly knit family of immigrants. Shirley embodied kindness in action; she took genuine, joyful interest in everyone she met, assuming the best of people, and in return a whole century of family members, friends, acquaintances, and strangers, felt worthy and special in her presence.Shirley met her husband, Phillip Helman (predeceased, 2006) at age 15. Children of the Great Depression, they married December 25, 1944, while Phil served in WWII, and remained happily married for 62 years, cherishing their family. She was the office manager at Sears Contract Sales until her retirement at age 69, then earned a certificate in child development at Montgomery College at age 70, so she could teach daycare. A lucky group of kids called her "Miss Shoy-ley." She was everyone's best friend, adopted mom and grandma. Her smile lit the world.Shirley is survived by her three children, Meryl Kanegis (Gary), Sharon Helman (Michael, the angel who took care of her in her last years of life), and Jack Helman (Patty); grandchildren, Ben Helman, Sarah Helman, Brandi Kaufman, and Samara Kanegis; great granddaughter, Phoebe; and innumerable extended family who loved her dearly. A small private service was held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.