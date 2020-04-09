Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY HOFFMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



SHIRLEY WOLBERG HOFFMAN

Passed away on April 7, 2020 in Rockville, MD Shirley Arlene Hoffman (Wolberg) was the youngest child of Rose and Joseph Wolberg. Born in Brooklyn, NY on July 22, 1924, she was the sister of the late Erwin Wolberg and Lillian Wolberg Herkus. After graduating from Queens college in 1945, Shirley worked at Macy's as a bookkeeper and part-time shoe model, eventually making her career at the NYS Department of Labor. In 1955 she married Lawrence Hoffman and had daughter Randy and son Jeffrey. She raised her children as a single mom with love and commitment. She will be remembered for living a full life despite many challenges. She had a sense of adventure, fulfilling her deep desire to learn by traveling extensively, often in education and arts focused groups. She was anchored by a strong sense of social justice and progressive political views. The lessons she taught will be carried on by those who knew her well. Shirley never turned down a chance to dance, loved to laugh, and enjoyed decades-long friendships. Cherished by family and friends, she could be outspoken and had a voice that could cross the great divide. Not a serious drinker, she ushered in Christmas 2010 by working her way to the bottom of a well-embellished Manhattan, requiring her to sleep it off at her niece's house. Shirley is survived by her loving and devoted son, Jeffrey, his wife, Linda, and grandsons, Jason and Daniel, whom she adored. Shirley was the cherished aunt of Joanne Rogovin and Elissa Rogovin. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Renee Hoffman with whom she shared a love of the arts and will be greatly missed by her longtime and devoted partner, Leonard Vogel. A memorial service will be held in NYC at a later date. Never short on suggestions, her final one would be to vote for democracy.

