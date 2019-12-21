Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY JACOBS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



SHIRLEY SCHER JACOBS

A Long Life Well Lived...Shirley Scher Jacobs. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Shirley Scher Jacobs of Chevy Chase, Maryland passed away due to complications associated with a bad fall that occurred on October 28. Shirley, a native Washingtonian, was an active supporter, volunteer, and often Board Member of several local non-profits. A partial list includes: Common Cause, Washington Hospital Center, James Renwick Alliance, N Street Village, The Kennedy Center, Special Olympics Montgomery, VisArts, The Jewish Museum, and her current favorite that was near and dear to her heart was raising funds for a unique, Pilot Housing Project in Rockville, MD that will offer Housing and Social Programs for Special Needs Adults, called Main Street Connect. She was married for 56 years to the late Marshall E. Jacobs and is survived by her children, Larry Jacobs and Randi Jacobs; and by her two grandchildren, Skyler and Spencer. She will be remembered as a Stylish Lady, who was a Super Mom, Fantastic Friend, Loving Grandmother, and supporter of many Good Causes and all things that were Decent and Right. We All Loved Her and will Forever Miss Her. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 22, 11 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, DC. Burial will be held at Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, Maryland. Family will be receiving at Shirley's home at 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 and Monday, December 23. Contributions can be made to MainstreetConnect.org www.sagelbloomfield.com

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 21, 2019



