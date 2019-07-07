The Washington Post

On Wednesday, July 3, 2019 of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. John E. Jeffrey, Sr.; Loving mother of John E. Jeffrey, Jr., Clare J. Sullivan (Donald), Timothy F. Jeffrey (Julianne) and the late Patrick D. Jeffrey; sister of the late Betty Ruska; devoted grandmother of Kathryn C. S. Locker (Ryan), Donald J. Sullivan Jr., Colin T. Jeffrey, Kristin J. Jeffrey, Jack S. Jeffrey. Friends may call at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to March for Life. Please sign the guest book at:
Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
