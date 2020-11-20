1/1
SHIRLEY JOHNSON
Shirley Lorraine Johnson  
On Friday, November 13, 2020, Mrs. Shirley Lorraine Berry Johnson transitioned into eternal rest. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neal Warren Johnson and daughter, Constance Terrace Tyler. Beloved mother of Towanna Renee Johnson, grandmother of William David Tyler (Nicole), Rodney Lee Johnson (Rashida), and great-grandmother of Ava Lorraine Johnson.A walk through viewing will be held at Third Baptist Church, 917 Princess Street, Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. A private family service will follow (live streaming available). Interment, Fairfax Memorial Park. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. & Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P. A. www.bmjfuneralservice.com .

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
