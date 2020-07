Or Copy this URL to Share



SHIRLEY ANN JONES

On Saturday, June, 27, 2020, Shirley Ann Jones departed this life at her home in Washington, DC. She is survived by five children; Melvin Johnson, Andre (Fanny), Douglas, Gregory (Linda), and Janice Jones; two grandchildren, Gregory Mark Jones and Arnicia Jones. The Home Going service will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020; Viewing 9 a.m. till Service at 10 a.m. at Hunt Funeral Home, 908 Kennedy Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011.



