Shirley Jean Kallal (Age 86)
Formerly of Dunkirk on February 23, 2020 at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jerome Kallal; sister Joanne Nielsen and parents Glenn and Marcella Landwehr. Survived by five sons, Stephen, Lawrence (Carol), Bruce (Lucy), Mark (Mandy) and Jeffrey (Cheryl), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Thursday, February 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, North Beach, MD. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Ladies of Charity.