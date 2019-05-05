The Washington Post

On Friday, May 3, 2019, Shirley Kaplan of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Donald Kaplan. Sister of the late Marvin Denenburg. Devoted mother of Pamela Klein (Terry Hipkins), Dara Kaplan (Scott Monfils) and Neil Kaplan (Faith). Cherished grandmother of Justin Klein, Todd Klein (Nicole), Alyson Klein, Marlena Chertok and Hannah Chertok, and great-grandmother of Elise Klein and Blaire Klein. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec Street NW, Washington DC, with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church VA. The family will be observing shiva at the home of the deceased on Monday, May 6 through Wednesday May 8, with a service at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Contributions may be made in Shirley's name to . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practice Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

