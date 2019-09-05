The Washington Post

SHIRLEY KELLY

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Way Church of Atlas Road
2440 Atlas Road
Columbia, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Bible Way Church of Atlas Road
2440 Atlas Road
Columbia, SC
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Jackson National Cemetery
4170 Percival Road
Columbia, SC
View Map
Notice
Mother SHIRLEY ANN KELLY  

Funeral services for Mother Shirley Ann Kelly, who passed on August 30, 2019, will be held 12 noon, (viewing at 11 a.m.), Friday at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Road, Columbia, SC. Burial and military honors will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. Viewing for Mother Kelly will be held today from 1 p.m. to 7p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road, Columbia, SC.
Surviving are her sons, Larry D. (Leanora) Griffin and Greggory T. (Karen) Kelly; daughter, Teresa Kelly; sisters, Rosa E. Fowlkes and Bessie A. Jones.
Condolences for Mother Kelly can be made at

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 5, 2019
