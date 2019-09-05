

Mother SHIRLEY ANN KELLY



Funeral services for Mother Shirley Ann Kelly, who passed on August 30, 2019, will be held 12 noon, (viewing at 11 a.m.), Friday at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Road, Columbia, SC. Burial and military honors will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. Viewing for Mother Kelly will be held today from 1 p.m. to 7p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road, Columbia, SC.

Surviving are her sons, Larry D. (Leanora) Griffin and Greggory T. (Karen) Kelly; daughter, Teresa Kelly; sisters, Rosa E. Fowlkes and Bessie A. Jones.

