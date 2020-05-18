SHIRLEY KOWLER
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, SHIRLEY KOWLER of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Henry Kowler. Loving mother of Eileen Kowler and Michael (Fran) Kowler. Cherished grandmother of Lea Steinman (Alex Rotolo), Anna Steinman, Ira Kowler (Kimi Lillig) and Alex Kowler. Dear great-grandmother of Nora Rotolo. Funeral service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah or the Friends of Greenbelt Theatre. Arrangments entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.