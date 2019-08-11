The Washington Post

On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, SHIRLEY LEVINE of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Marvin Levine. Devoted mother of Aileen (Ken) Stein, Jodie (Paul) Friedman, Eric (Wendy) Levine and Mindy (Stan) Rubinstein. Loving sister of the late Bernice (Leon) Rodbell. Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Eric) Palmer, Jason Stein, Julia (Tyler) Guidroz, Sloan and Rosalie Friedman, Randi and Evan Rubinstein, Matthew and Adam Levine and great-grandmother of Sophie and Hailey Palmer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 10 a.m. at B'nai Shalom of Olney,18401 Burtfield Dr., Olney, MD. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be observed on Wednesday and Thursday at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund, specifically for planting trees in Israel. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
