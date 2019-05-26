The Washington Post

SHIRLEY LINDQUIST

Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:30 AM
SHIRLEY ANN LINDQUIST  

On May 22, 2019, Shirley Lindquist passed away at Virginia Hospital Center surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 77. Shirley was a true Virginian - being born in Fredericksburg, raised in Annandale and then starting her own family in Falls Church, VA where she remained the rest of her days.
 
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth M. St.Clair; stepfather Daniel St.Clair; father John Cope Sr. and sister Catherine Eskridge.
 
Shirley will be forever remembered and loved by her daughter and best friend Heather Reason; her son-in-law Capt Joseph Reason Jr., and her loving companion William "Red" Sanders. Shirley will also be fondly remembered by her grandsons - her pride and joy, Joey and Ben.
 
She is also survived by brothers John Cope Jr. (Toni), Robert Cope (Ginger), Charles Cope, William Cope and sister Mary Profitt (Ray); numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.
 
A funeral service will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 W. Broad St. Falls Church. A visitation will be held Thursday May 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will be held in National Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
