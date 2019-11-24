

Shirley M. Curtis Legnaioli



On November 21, 2018, my wonderful wife of 61 years left this world to be with the Lord. Since then, I have had time to reflect on our lives together. What I've learned is that there is grief, but more than that, the regrets of not expressing my love more often or spending more time together. Over these past months, it's not her death, it's that I can't tell her what she has meant to me and that there will never be another like her, as she was one in a million.

We had met as teens and I thought she had the prettiest smile. Over time, it was evident that she was an amazing person who cared for so many. Throughout our years together, she confirmed my thoughts even more by always loving me and forgiving my antics, even when I sometimes took her love and understanding for granted.

She raised our son to be the man he is today and loved him so deeply, along with his wife. When the grandchildren came, she spoiled them like a true grandmother. Shirley was a wonderful homemaker and the neatest person I knew. She did everything she could for the family, including working to help out financially. She was an avid stock car fan, loved taking trips on the Harley, gardening, reading and going to concerts. What she cherished most; however, was spending time with her family.

Christmas was her favorite time of the year. Presents filled the house, lights were everywhere, and she even decorated her two German Shepherds, Moose and Rommel. Stockings were hung for ALL! Shirley also enjoyed baking cookies and giving them to her many friends and co-workers.

For anyone who has lost a loved one, most realize that it's the little things or the intangibles that you really miss. For me, it was warming my cold feet on her warm legs or hearing her say, "What do you want for breakfast?" She would also bake my favorite cakes and cookies. When Shirley was out shopping, she would sometimes come home having bought me clothes, for no other reason than she thought I'd look good in them. To this day, whenever I hear an Elvis song or the scent of her favorite perfume, the memories come flooding back.

Some men search a lifetime and never find the love they're looking for. Some find her, but don't know "til it's too late. Only a select few realize what they've found, and I'm thankful to be one of the lucky ones, as Shirley was my one true love!

Shirley, I miss and love you every day and look forward to the day we see each other again.

Richard

In Loving Commemoration of his wife Shirley,

January 14, 1937 - November 21, 2018