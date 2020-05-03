The Washington Post

SHIRLEY MARSHALL

It is with heavy hearts that the Brogsdale and Winston families announce the passing of our beloved "Shirley." On April 22, 2020, after a brief battle with the Covid-19 virus, she transitioned to eternal rest. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Thelma Brogsdale, her loving husband, Charles C. Marshall, S1C, US Navy, brothers Donald and Reginald; sisters, Elaine, Barbara Jean, Sandra and Yvonne. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, brothers, Wendell (Tina) and Richard (Gloria), and sister, Samille, cherished niece, "Celeste/Peaches" and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The interment will be private. A Celebration of a life well lived will be held at a future date.

Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020
