SHIRLEY MARSHALL

Shirley Morrow Marshall September 26,1919 - September 5,2020
She loved family and friends, whiskey, black coffee, dancing, news and weather forecasts, British comedies, birds, trains and elephants. She was a USO hostess, a military wife, loving mother and faithful friend. She raised children, grew plants, and volunteered. She knitted blankets, scarves and hats (many for the homeless). She supported people, wildlife and the environment. She hated meanness and cruelty. She voted in every election. She had lived in Oceanport NJ, the Panama Canal Zone, the South Pacific, Danvers MA, and over 50 years in Alexandria VA. Summers in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, brought many new friends. Although a non-believer, she supported and loved Beverley Hills Community Church and Landmark Church of Alexandria. The constant in her long life was an extraordinary level of warmth and interest in other people. Everyone felt both accepted with love and special in her eyes. She cared about you.Predeceased by former husband, Donald Marshall and son, Lance (Mavis) Marshall. Survived by Mira Marshall (Andrew Majett), Shirley Moana Marshall (John Hardies), Annabel Baer (Michael); loving grandchildren and a wide circle of family and friends. In her memory, please show someone you care and forgive a trespass. For those interested: www.elephants.com
and www.capitalareafoodbank.com
. Celebration of her life to be held at a later date. Please see her online memorial at www.everlywheatley.com/tributes