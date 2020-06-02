

SHIRLEY ANN WILLIAMS McALLISTER (Age 70)

Passed quietly at home on May 4, 2020. She may have been physically alone on her last day but she had the love and warmth of her family and friends. She is survived by granddaughter, Nykia Tibbs; four great-grandchildren, Derrika, Michael, Mikhail, and Tyrone; two sisters, G. Delores Ellerbe (Richard) of Upper Marlboro, MD, and Bettie J. Williams of Washington, DC; two nieces; three nephews, many grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Husband, John McAllister; son Vincent M. Williams; parents, Elaine and Josh Williams; sister, Yvonne M. Davis; and brother, Sidney M. Williams all preceded her in death. Shirley will have a private homegoing with a memorial celebration to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store