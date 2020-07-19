SHIRLEY McCOY



SHIRLEY ANN McCOY

On Friday, July 10, 2020 God saw it fit to give Shirley A. McCoy her wings. Shirley is a native Washingtonian who dedicated most of her life to the Office of Personnel Management prior to her Retirement in 2018. Loved by many, which included her only child, Cheryl T. George; and her beloved brothers, Leon and Jessie Segears. Following local pandemic guidelines, Visitation will be held at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746 on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Private Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Isle of Patmos Baptist Church. The family will be providing live stream information later, please check the Isle of Patmos Baptist Church website for additional information. The family is requesting donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance OCRA in lieu of flowers. Please go to Cheryl George's Facebook page for more information.



