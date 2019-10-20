The Washington Post

Shirley Mohr (1928 - 2019)
SHIRLEY ANN MOHR  

On Sunday, October 13, 2019. The beloved wife of the late John F. Mohr; loving mother of Pamela Cook and her husband, Brian, Kathleen Roland, Jack Mohr and his wife, Sharon, and David Mohr and his wife, Julie; devoted grandmother of John Roland and his wife, Jessica, Jacqueline Lescallett, Katherine Roland, Stephen Cook and his wife, Jennifer, Jennifer Long and her husband, Dustin, David Cook, and Abigail Mohr; adoring great-grandmother of William Martin, Kaylee and Cassandra Cook, Ella and Kenneth Sweet III, and Calvin and Gideon Roland. Friends are invited to celebrate Shirley's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, October 25 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, 171 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD 21401 on Saturday, October 26 at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019
