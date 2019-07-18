

SHIRLEY JOAN MORSE



The family of Ms. Shirley Morse will hold a family gathering in memory of Ms. Morse on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. at her sister, Doris' home in Lauderdale, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Morse, age 80 of Meridian, Mississippi and formerly of Arlington, Virginia passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Shirley was born and raised in Lauderdale, Mississippi. After graduating from high school, she attended school to become a flight attendant and moved to Arlington, Virginia, where she worked for Eastern Airlines. Shirley worked for the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC and she also worked for the Republican Party, which was a job she dearly enjoyed and was proud of.

Shirley was an avid Red Skins fan. She had a lively personality and will be remembered as the life of the party who always had a good time and an interesting story to tell.

Survivors include her brother Leroy Morse; sisters, Doris Thompson (Henry) and Betty Clark (the late Dewight); numerous nieces and nephews; and her friends in Arlington, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Flossie Morse and one brother, W.C. Morse.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the charity of the reader's choice.

