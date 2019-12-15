Shirley Elva Mower (Age 92)
On Thursday, December 12, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Leroy Mower; mother of Greig, Ronald and Brian Mower, and the late Joanna Gray; grandmother of Ronald, Sarah, Heather, Macy, Jamie, Jason and Jennifer. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley and her late husband were owners of Woodmoor Pastry Shop in Four Corners. Relatives and friends may call at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD Tuesday, December 17, from 4:30pm to 6:15 p.m., where a Prayer Service will be held at 6:15 p.m. Graveside service and interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 10901 Mason Road NE, Cumberland, MD, 21502 on Wednesday, December 18, at 11 a.m.