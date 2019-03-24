Shirley Kenealy Noone
(Age 87)
On Thursday, March 21, 2019, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife for 58 years of the late Paul T. Noone, M.D.; mother of Julie Nelson (Steve), Paul Noone, Jr. (Mary), Donna Hoyle (Mark) and Sheila Montooth (Edward); grandmother of David, Karen, Kevin, Kaitlyn, Mathew, Davis, Emerson, Brittany, Christopher, Stephanie, Eddie, Tommy and Joey. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Thursday, March 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Raphael's Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, MD, 20854 on Friday, March 29 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to School of Medicine Dean Fund in memory of Shirley Noone, LSU Medical Alumni Association, 2020 Gravier Street, 5th floor, New Orleans, LA 70112.