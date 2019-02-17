Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY O'CONNOR.



Shirley O'Connor,



Rockville, Maryland passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 83 in Franklin, Tennessee. Shirley was born in East Providence, Rhode Island, married to Thomas O'Connor (Honeybee) and moved to Maryland. Shirley is survived by her children, Debbie Van Coutren, son-in-law, Ed Van Coutren, Tom and Rick O'Connor and daughter-in-law, Pam O'Connor, eight grandchildren, Lindsey Curley, Kyle Van Coutren, Angela O'Connor, Corey Gaffney, Crystal Stepp, Michael O'Connor, Tommy and Christopher O'Connor and six great-grandchildren, Harper Curley, Austin Stepp, Cash, Sidney, Jameson O'Connor and the late Richard O'Connor, Jr. Her brother, Ken Perry, sister-in-law, Carolyn Perry, niece Donna Price and nephews, Steven and Ken Perry. Shirley was a devoted and loving spouse, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all of her family and friends

A viewing will be held at Pumphrey's Funeral Home located at 300 W. Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD on Tuesday, February 19, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., a service will be held at Pumphrey's on Wednesday, February, 20 at 10 a.m., followed by the burial at the Gates of Heaven, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to JSSA-Senior Services, 200 Wood Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20850. Please view and sign online family guestbook at