Shirley Matchett Pearson (Age 91)
Of Bethesda, MD passed away peacefully in the care of family on October 10, 2019. The fourth-generation Washingtonian graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and later received her degree from George Washington University. During her life she was an active volunteer on local ski patrols and built a career in real estate specializing in embassies and foreign missions. She was also a member of Congressional Country Club. She is survived by sister Patricia Drummond, daughter Maureen Lake, and grandchildren: Jenny Sage, Matthew Sage, and Julia Lowe. She is predeceased by husband William F. Pearson and son, Robert Lowe, Jr. Interment will be at Rock Creek Cemetery on Friday, October 25 at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fox Hill Residences located at 8300 Burdette Rd, Bethesda, MD 20817. Memorial donations may be made to the Development Office of the Washington National Cathedral for repairs and restoration. Words of comfort may be shared at www.josephgawlers.com
or by contacting Jenny Sage at 443-938-2287.