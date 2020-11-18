1/
Shirley A. POSS (age 84)  
Passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Shirley resided in Gaithersburg, MD and earlier years Middletown, MD. Beloved wife of late husband of 36 years Henry K. Poss. Shirley was predeceased by her parents Hester (Palmer) and Solomon Moss and brother Solomon Moss Jr. Loving mother of Karen Blonder (partner, David Stephenson) and Melissa Trickett (Mark) and grandmother to Madeleine Blonder and Andrew, Caitlin and Ashley Trickett. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, W Green Street (corner of Rte 17), Middletown, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to the American Brain Foundation at americanbrainfoundation.org. Please sign the family online guestbook at:
www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 18, 2020.
