Shirley Dyson Powell
Born March 28, 1929 in Alexandria, VA, peacefully passed away April 7, 2020 at Tall Oaks Assisted Living. Shirley, who resided in Fredericksburg, VA, is survived by her husband of nearly 20 years, Harry "Dick" Powell. She is also survived by her three children, Debbi Jewell, Sharon Sheldon (John Madrid), and Bob Sheldon (Dorie), three grandchildren, Patrick, Andrew and Allison Sheldon, and her extended Powell family. Shirley will be laid to rest at Ivy Hill Cemetery in a private service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the in her memory.