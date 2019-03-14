SHIRLEY RAMSEY

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY RAMSEY.

 
 

SHIRLEY R. RAMSEY, JR.  

Peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, Shirley Ramsey, went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Lozetta Ramsey; five loving children, Sheila Jackson, Wayne (Juanita) Ramsey, Shirley Perkins, Michael (Wanda) Ramsey and Tawanda (Patrick) Rooney; siblings, Linda Fitzgerald and Michelle Ramsey and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Union Temple Baptist Church, 1225 W Street SE, Washington, DC. Interment Washington National Cemetery.

logo
Funeral Home
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD 20601
(301) 632-6624
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
funeral home direction icon