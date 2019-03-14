SHIRLEY R. RAMSEY, JR.
Peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, Shirley Ramsey, went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Lozetta Ramsey; five loving children, Sheila Jackson, Wayne (Juanita) Ramsey, Shirley Perkins, Michael (Wanda) Ramsey and Tawanda (Patrick) Rooney; siblings, Linda Fitzgerald and Michelle Ramsey and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Union Temple Baptist Church, 1225 W Street SE, Washington, DC. Interment Washington National Cemetery.