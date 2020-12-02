1/
SHIRLEY REID
Shirley Martin Reid (Age 93)  
On Friday, November 20, 2020 passed away in her home. Married for 50 years to Delmar F. Reid who preceded her in death in 1997. Beloved mother to Katherine Bell, Claudia Ulsh, Gayle Kelley, Robin Whitmore, Darlene Rowland and Delmar F. Reid II, all of Northern Virginia. Grandmother to 18, great grandmother to 18, great great grandmother to two. Longtime dedicated volunteer at Virginia Hospital Center, Hospice of Northern Virginia Thrift Store and member of Unity Chapter 201 Eastern Star. Longtime member of Clarendon United Methodist Church. Contributions may be made in her memory to any of those organizations. Due to COVID concerns a private Christian burial will occur.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
