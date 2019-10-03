

SHIRLEY S. ROSENBERG



Shirley S. Rosenberg, age 94, passed away peacefully October 1, 2019. She was born June 30, 1925 in New York City, New York to Charles and Diane Sirota. She was married to Jerome David Rosenberg, who preceded her in death in 2014. Shirley was an early advocate for married women working, before it became the norm and was a writer and editor for most of her life. In fact, she was working on another book until a few months before her passing. She worked as a journalist for several newspapers before becoming a freelance editor and starting a company that employed multiple writers and graphics artists. She was the co-author of several books, had articles published in Redbook and Parents magazines and edited materials for many US congressmen and government agencies. Shirley is survived by her brother and his wife, David and Barbare Sirota, her daughter Hindy Rosenberg, her son and his wife, Jonathan and Sharon Rosenberg. She will also be missed by her grandaughters Marissa Trainor and Melanie Mento and great-grandchildren Ava and Christian, as well as her nieces Rima Sirota and Abigail Rothenburg asnd their families. Please join us in celebrating her life Friday afternoon October 4 at 1:30 p.m. at George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Rd, Adelphi, MD 20783. After the service, mourners are invited to join the family at the home of Rima Sirota and Tom Rosenstiel at 3522 Bradley Lane, Chevy Chase, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish Home for the Aged (New York City) or the American Society of Journalists (New York City). Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.