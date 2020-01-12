SHIRLEY RUBIN
On Friday, January 10, 2020, SHIRLEY RUBIN of Silver Spring, MD. Daughter of the late Jennie and William Scher and dear sister of the late Dolores Robin. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Rubin. Devoted mother of Susan (Louis) Fernheimer, Nyna (Kenneth) Goldberg and Ronald Scher (Joyce Cohen), Loving grandmother of Janice (Jim) Ridolfo, Diane Fernheimer, Michele (Gary) El-Gamil, Evan (Caitlin) and Stefani Scher. Cherished great-grandmother of Lior Ridolfo and Zachary and Gavin El-Gamil. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, 11 a.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC 20012, 202-541-1001. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Susan and Louis Fernheimer through Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice-Casey House or to the .