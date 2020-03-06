

SHIRLEY MAER SERBER



Shirley Maer Serber passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at the age of 100. She was the daughter of Peter and Frances Maer. She was the beloved wife of Jack A. Serber, who predeceased her earlier this year. Shirley was the loving mother of Pat (Arthur) Neustadt, Peter (Patti Friedman) and Bob (Suzan Pierce). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Shirley was an elementary school teacher for 25 years. She loved gardening, reading and traveling, but the most important thing to her was family. Services will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 2725 Hollywood Road, Falls Church, VA. The family will sit Shiva at 5630 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD in the Terrace Room on Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. Valet parking provided. Contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.