

SHIRLEY J. SHELLEY (Age 96)



Of Alexandria, VA, was called to be with the Lord on June 27, 2019. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home with her family members by her side.

Shirley, born Janet Shirley Johnston in Lakewood, Ohio near Cleveland, was a Professor Emerita of Music Education and Early Childhood Development at the University of Maryland at College Park where she taught for nearly 30 years. She has been a member of the Maryland Music Education Hall of Fame since 1994, honored for pioneering work in her field. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan earning both Bachelor and Master Degrees in Music Education as well as being a saxophonist in Michigan's Concert Band. She was a graduate of Staples High School, in Wilton, Connecticut, where she excelled in academics, music, basketball, and field hockey.

Her parents, George S. Johnston, an architect originally of Kilmarnock, Scotland, and Annie W. Campbell, originally of Glasgow, Scotland, preceded Shirley in death as did her husband, Robert C. Downes and brother, George W. Johnston, both formerly of Alexandria.

Shirley is survived by her three sons, Bruce (Barbara Otte) Shelley of South Barrington, Illinois, Scott Shelley of Hume, Virginia, and Gordon (Donna) Shelley, of Alexandria. Her granddaughters Kayla and Brittany Shelley of Alexandria, and her grandson, Christopher (Brittany) LaBille and great grandson Rhett LaBille, of LaPlata, Maryland also survive her, as do numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives across Canada, and especially friends.

A gathering for Shirley will be on August 9 at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service for Shirley will be on August 10 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2701 Cameron Mills Road, Alexandria, at 1:30 p.m.

The family asks that In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Virginia Quilt Museum, c/o Susan Farmer, 301 S. Main St., Harrisonburg VA 22801.