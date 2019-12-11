

Shirley M. Silver



Passed away on November 28, 2019 at Casey House after a long illness. She was born in Cumberland, Maryland on July 31, 1924 to Anita Malone and Frank McMillan. She was an only child. Her husband, Milton Silver predeceased her. She is survived by several friends. She was a federal government employee for 42 years and retired from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. She was an active volunteer for agencies serving individuals with disabilities and their families.

A memorial service will be held on December 14, 2019 at the Monterey Apartment complex, 5901 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's name may be made to CHI Centers, Inc. or The League of Volunteers for Exceptional (L.O.V.E.) People, Inc. Both organizations are located at 10501 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20902.