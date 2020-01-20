The Washington Post

SHIRLEY SIMON (Age 100)  

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, SHIRLEY SIMON of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Cyril Simon. Devoted mother of Judith (Fred) Horowitz and Gail Simon Kearney Loving grandmother of Melinda (Mike) Gardiner, Craig (Ursula) Horowitz and Marjorie (Robert) Bonner and cherished great-grandmother of Jessica, David, Ajay, Alina, Oliver and Eleanor. Graveside funeral services were held on Friday, January 17, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to IONA Senior Services or to the Lisner Louise Dickson Hurt Home. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 20, 2020
