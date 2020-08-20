SHIRLEY SLATER



SHIRLEY MARIE SLATER

Passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Public Viewing will be Friday, August 21 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home Chapel, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD 20608. Another public viewing will be August 22, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service at 11 a.m. (Family Invitation Only.) Burial will take place at Heritage Memorial Cemetery located at 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store