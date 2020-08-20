1/
SHIRLEY SLATER
{ "" }
SHIRLEY MARIE SLATER  
Passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Public Viewing will be Friday, August 21 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home Chapel, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD 20608. Another public viewing will be August 22, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service at 11 a.m. (Family Invitation Only.) Burial will take place at Heritage Memorial Cemetery located at 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
AUG
22
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD 20608
(301) 888-1211
