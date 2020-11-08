

Shirley Elizabeth Ashe Stancil (Age 95)

On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Shirley peacefully transitioned to her eternal rest in Stephens City, VA. Born in Youngstown, OH, Shirley was the third child of Clifford and Ailene Ash. Shirley came to Washington, DC in 1945 where she married William "Bill" Stancil, and raised five children. In her later years moved to Stephens City, VA to live with one of her sons and his wife. She is lovingly-survived by her sister Anna; children William, Allyson, Mark, David; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and church family. Viewing at 10 a.m. on November 11, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, Suitland, MD, with interment at 12 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



