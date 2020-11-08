1/
SHIRLEY STANCIL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Elizabeth Ashe Stancil  (Age 95)  
On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Shirley peacefully transitioned to her eternal rest in Stephens City, VA. Born in Youngstown, OH, Shirley was the third child of Clifford and Ailene Ash. Shirley came to Washington, DC in 1945 where she married William "Bill" Stancil, and raised five children. In her later years moved to Stephens City, VA to live with one of her sons and his wife. She is lovingly-survived by her sister Anna; children William, Allyson, Mark, David; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and church family. Viewing at 10 a.m. on November 11, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, Suitland, MD, with interment at 12 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Interment
12:00 PM
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved