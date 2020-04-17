

Shirley Bess Steinberg

(nee Clayman)



Of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away on April 16, 2020 at the age of 98. Shirley was one of four children born in Washington, DC to the late Harry and Rebecca Clayman. During WWII she met Bernard Steinberg, and the two were married and later welcomed two children, Ellen and Douglas. Shirley lived for her family - immediate and extended - and was a truly devoted, loving daughter to her parents as they aged. She found great satisfaction in supporting her husband Bernie's business and professional activities. Her life was enriched by her connections to her children, grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren, and especially in her last years they gave her much joy.

Shirley will be missed dearly by her loving family and many dear friends. She is survived by her children, Ellen (Gil) Gordon and Douglas (Sarah) Steinberg; grandchildren, Adam Gordon (Kari Hexem), Lisa (Marc) Rogol, Benjamin Steinberg, and Rebecca Steinberg; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Rogol, Moe Gordon, and Alexa Rogol. She was predeceased by her cherished husband of 60 years, Bernard Steinberg; siblings, Stanley (Jeanne) Clayman, Melvin (Edith) Clayman, and Dolly (Frank) Abrams; and her parents, Rebecca and Harry Clayman.

Shirley's family is deeply grateful to Corazon Remocal, Sharenly Leal, Jeanet Bathan, and Anabel Cinco for their deep devotion to and loving care of Shirley in her last years. She would not have lived as long or as well without them.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to JSSA Hospice Service, 200 Wood Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20850.