

Shirley Q. Suffa (Age 93)



Beloved mother, died on March 20, 2020 in Williamsburg, VA.

Shirley Anne (Quimby) Suffa was born in Pawtucket, RI in 1926 to Perry Emerson Quimby and Elva Blair Quimby. She graduated from high school in Pawtucket, and graduated from the Rhode Island College of Education and earned her Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, earning her teaching certificate.

Shirley started her career as a school teacher at Patrick Henry Elementary School in Arlington, VA, and became a full-time homemaker upon the birth of her oldest son. She and her husband, Fred, settled in Tauxemont community of Alexandria, VA in 1957. She has been a resident of Paul Spring Retirement Community since 2013.

Survivors include her three sons, William P. Suffa (Cindy) of Annandale, VA, Christopher P. Suffa (Diane) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Neil F. Suffa (Janet) of Williamsburg, VA; along with nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Frederick Suffa, in 2010.

Mrs. Suffa supported her husband of 58 years in his many activities and together with him raised a family three boys. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Alexandria, VA, taught Sunday school, led youth scouting organizations, delivered Meals on Wheels and participated in many other community organizations. She cherished raising and sharing native plants, and enjoyed bird watching. She was loving and very giving.

Funeral arrangements are through Demaine Funeral Home in Alexandria. There will be a private graveside service and burial, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to United Community Ministries, and similar local organizations that serve the less fortunate and the elderly.