SHIRLEY ANN SUNDSTROM
(Age 82)
On Saturday, April 4, 2020. Previously of Beltsville, MD. Wife of the late Gunnar Sundstrom and the late Jim Joyner; Mother of Phyllis (Pete) Papadopoulos, and Sheryl (Tom) Gostomski; Grandmother of Demetrios (Katie), Alexandra, David, and Leah; great-grandmother of Joelle and Demetrios; sister of Sharon McGlaughlin. Shirley enjoyed listening to music as well as dancing to it, she loved playing pool, and got pleasure from sharing candy. Interment private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.