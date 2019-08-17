The Washington Post

SHIRLEY WHITE

Shirley E. White  
March 31, 1927-August 9, 2019  

Shirley Elizabeth White, 92, of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. The daughter of Frederick and Grace Richardson. She is survived by her nephews, Paul Alonzo Richardson, Robert Al Richardson and David Zachary Richardson. Funeral Services will commence on August 21, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 11th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001, Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by Homegoing Service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at National Harmony Memorial Park, 7101 Sheriff Road, Hyattsville, Maryland 20785.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 17, 2019
