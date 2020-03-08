Shirley Ann Williams
Was called home by God on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Daughter of the late John Willie and Carrie Williams. Shirley's legacy will continue through her loving daughter, Phyllis (Joseph), son, Robert; three sisters, Betty Walker, Agnes Williams and Lillie Newman (Lawrence); grandchildren, Tia, Joseph, Jr. and Claudia Brownlee; and great granddaughter, Taniya. On Friday, March 13, family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 9th St. NW. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.