SHIRLEY Y. WILLIAMS, M.D.
Dr. Shirley Y. Williams, 85, a native Washingtonian, passed away on April 9, 2020. Born to the late Dr. Ernest and Matilda Williams, of Nevis, British West Indies.Shirley was preceded in death by her brother Ernest Williams, Jr. She is survived by her sister Joan Williams-Thomas; her nephews Charles Thomas, Alex (Sonja) Thomas, Ernest (Alycia) Williams III; niece Hope Williams; great niece Kylie Thomas; great nephew Ernest Williams IV; and a host of family and friends who will forever cherish her memory. An intimate funeral service was held on April 17, 2020, with interment at St. Paul's Rock Creek Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.