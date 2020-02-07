

Shirley Brown Winkler

1928 - 2020



Shirley Winkler of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away peacefully January 29, 2020. Born to Rebecca and Henry Brown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Shirley and her beloved late husband, Martin Winkler, retired to Boca Raton in 1980, and later to Lake Worth, Florida. Shirley was the devoted mother of Ellen Miller (Bob Kelly) of Potomac, Maryland, and Terry (Bruce) Merwin of Houston, Texas. Shirley is survived by her adoring grandchildren, Ryan (Rebecca), Danny (Doran), and Cory (Sara) Miller, Josh (Stacey) Merwin, Lindsey (Kyle) McKnight, Ian (Christina) Merwin, and step-granddaughter, Charlotte (Jim) Furcinito. She was blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Sofie, Noah, Levi, Gavin, Maren, Jack, Samantha, Jamison, and Finley. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, Florida 33437. Private burial. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 15 in Potomac, Maryland, time and place to be determined. Contributions in Shirley's memory can be made to the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County or JNF Water Solutions in Israel.