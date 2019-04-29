Shirley M. Witt
On Friday, April 26, 2019, Shirley M. Witt of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Witt; mother of Ellen Witt, Susan Witt and the late Betty Ann Witt; sister of the late Gertrude Scher and Dorothy Vogt. Graveside services and interment will held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, Maryland 20783. The family will receive friends at the residence of Ellen Witt immediately following the service until 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.