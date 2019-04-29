The Washington Post

SHIRLEY WIT

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
9500 Riggs Road
Adelphi, MD
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
residence of Ellen Witt
Notice
Shirley M. Witt  

On Friday, April 26, 2019, Shirley M. Witt of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Witt; mother of Ellen Witt, Susan Witt and the late Betty Ann Witt; sister of the late Gertrude Scher and Dorothy Vogt. Graveside services and interment will held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, Maryland 20783. The family will receive friends at the residence of Ellen Witt immediately following the service until 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
Donations