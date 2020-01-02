

SHIRLEY JEWELL WRIGHT



On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Shirley Jewell Wright of Upper Marlboro, Maryland received the ultimate gift. Loving wife of Lewis Dunlap, devoted mother of LaNedra and Clabe Wright, Jr. Also survived by two brothers, Craig and Charles LaCour, her beloved friend for over 50 years, Charlesetta Griffin; Darren Griffin, D'Angela Glenn, many other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery.