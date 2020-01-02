The Washington Post

ShIRLEY WRIGHT

Service Information
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
7527 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-899-2005
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
7527 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD 20735
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
7527 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD 20735
View Map
Notice
SHIRLEY JEWELL WRIGHT  

On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Shirley Jewell Wright of Upper Marlboro, Maryland received the ultimate gift. Loving wife of Lewis Dunlap, devoted mother of LaNedra and Clabe Wright, Jr. Also survived by two brothers, Craig and Charles LaCour, her beloved friend for over 50 years, Charlesetta Griffin; Darren Griffin, D'Angela Glenn, many other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
