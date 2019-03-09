

SHIRLEY SIDMAN ZIEGLER



On Thursday, March 7, 2019, SHIRLEY SIDMAN ZIEGLER of Rockville, MD. Devoted mother of Sharon (Hugh) Clark and Steven (Cristina) Ziegler. Beloved daughter of the late Louis and Fannie Scher Sidman. Loving grandmother of Lisa (the late Brendan) McCague, Scott Brigden and Andrew, Todd, Matthew and Alexandra Ziegler. Dear great-grandmother of Conor McCague and Stefan Brigden. She was predeceased by all of her siblings and their spouses: Dorothy (Israel) Scher, Jeannette (Joseph) Loeb, Charles (Louise) Sidman and Ruth (Norman) Streitfeld. Shirley loved her family. She enjoyed traveling and playing mah jongg. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. After the interment, Shiva will be observed at Clubhouse One at Leisure World, 3701 Rossmoor Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, continuing at the home of Sharon and Hugh at 7 p.m. on Sunday and again on Monday evening. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice or to NAMI: The National Alliance on Mental Illness. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.