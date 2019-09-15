

Shirlie Gwen Slack (Age 85)



Died September 12, 2019 peacefully at home in Lorton, Virginia surrounded by her family. Born in 1933 in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, raised by her maternal Grandparents, Richard and Beatrice Rose and daughter of Wentworth and Gwen Mary Mason. Predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Stanley A. Slack and her son Richard (Kerry). Survived by children, Laurie (Stephen), Patty (Alexander), and Kirk (Anya). Grandchildren, Kristen, Richard, Leigh (Hunter), Michael, Wesley, and David. She is also survived by five great grandchildren. Shirlie started a small auto business in 1968 which grew into Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi, joined by her husband and all four children throughout the span of the business. She was a pillar in the State and National Independent Automobile Dealers Associations where she became the first Female President of the State Association and was in line to be President of the National Association when she resigned to care for her husband during his illness. She received the award for State Quality Dealer and conducted business with extraordinary honesty and integrity. Shirlie was also very active in her Roman Catholic Parishes. The family will receive friends at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia. A Christian Mass of Celebration will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, Virginia. Reception immediately following at Nativity in the Father Martin Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests guests to please donate to So Others Might Eat, , or Operation Starfish at Nativity Catholic Church.