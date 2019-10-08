The Washington Post

SHOLOM FRIEDMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHOLOM FRIEDMAN.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

SHOLOM H. FRIEDMAN  

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Dr. Sholom H. Friedman of Arlington, VA. Beloved husband of the late Lenore Friedman; devoted father of Karen Widmayer (Derek), Esti Cherok (Michael), Cheryl Nicchitta (Christopher) and Marc Friedman (Robin Yasinow); loving grandfather of Courtney Cherok, Sam Widmayer (Rebecca), Alexis Zuckerman (Michael), Mira Nicchitta and Isaac Nicchitta. Known and beloved in the Washington area as Doc Friedman, proprietor of Public Shoe Store; the family business founded by his late father, Samuel, and co-owned with his late brother, Joel, was in business for 78 years until Doc's retirement in 2016. He was a proud Mason, and a founding and lifetime member of Congregation Etz Hayim. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 10, 1 p.m., at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. Family will be receiving following burial with a minyan service at 6 p.m. at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring and of Olney - . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.