On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Dr. Sholom H. Friedman of Arlington, VA. Beloved husband of the late Lenore Friedman; devoted father of Karen Widmayer (Derek), Esti Cherok (Michael), Cheryl Nicchitta (Christopher) and Marc Friedman (Robin Yasinow); loving grandfather of Courtney Cherok, Sam Widmayer (Rebecca), Alexis Zuckerman (Michael), Mira Nicchitta and Isaac Nicchitta. Known and beloved in the Washington area as Doc Friedman, proprietor of Public Shoe Store; the family business founded by his late father, Samuel, and co-owned with his late brother, Joel, was in business for 78 years until Doc's retirement in 2016. He was a proud Mason, and a founding and lifetime member of Congregation Etz Hayim. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 10, 1 p.m., at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. Family will be receiving following burial with a minyan service at 6 p.m. at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring and of Olney - . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care.