

Shrikant Vishwanath Dighe



Passed away peacefully in his Bethesda home on April 24, 2020. He was born in India in 1933 and grew up in Mumbai. He came to the United States as a graduate student in 1959 and obtained a Ph.D. in Chemistry. From 1973 to 1994 he worked at the Food and Drug Administration in Rockville, MD. Following retirement he served as a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry. He is survived by Judith Dighe, his wife of 55 years; brother, Sudhindranath; sons, Ranjit and Anand; daughters-in-law, Anne Pagano and Kim Kinaka; granddaughters, Julia, Sora, and Kira; and numerous other relatives and friends. Services private.