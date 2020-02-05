The Washington Post

SIDNEY "JR" BROWN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SIDNEY "JR" BROWN.
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SIDNEY BROWN, JR.  
(Age 85)  

Sidney Brown Jr., peacefully departed this life on Monday January 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn Willie Mae Brown, his devoted wife of 65 years; three daughters, Elaine, Gloria and Valencia; a host of grand and great-grandchildren. He was the oldest of nine siblings and thus also survived by six sisters; two brothers; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Interment immediately following at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon