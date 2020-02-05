SIDNEY BROWN, JR.
(Age 85)
Sidney Brown Jr., peacefully departed this life on Monday January 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn Willie Mae Brown, his devoted wife of 65 years; three daughters, Elaine, Gloria and Valencia; a host of grand and great-grandchildren. He was the oldest of nine siblings and thus also survived by six sisters; two brothers; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland 20722 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Interment immediately following at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.