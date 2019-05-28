SIDNEY RAY BUFFALOW
Passed away on May 16, 2019 in Brandon, Fl. with family around him. He retired from the United States Postal Service with 30+ years of service. Sidney was proceeded in death by his father and mother Langston and Mary Buffalow and his sister Terry Lynn. He is survived by his three children, Stephanie (Richard), Sydney and Stephen; two grandchildren, Shiloh and Kennedy; his life partner Debbie Robinson; his two sisters Theresa Washington and Toni Butler (George); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial Service at Metropolitan AME, 1518 M Street, NW Washington, DC, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Streaming at www.metropolitanamec.org
. Condolences can be sent to Sydney Buffalow, 6817 Georgia Ave, NW, Apt 412, Washington, DC 20012.